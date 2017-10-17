Dane County introduces plan to reduce manure runoff into lakes - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane County introduces plan to reduce manure runoff into lakes

Design of proposed composting system Design of proposed composting system

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new initiative is aimed at keeping our local lakes clean.

On Monday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and local farmers discussed a plan that will help farmers reduce manure runoff into the lakes. It's also expected to improve farm productivity and decrease climate change emissions. As part of his 2018 budget, Parisi is allocating $200,000 to study the potential of creating a facility where farmers could bring manure and have it composted. The finished product will be less prone to runoff and could be trucked to areas more in need of the nutrients found in manure.

"The potential we have here is to create a program in which we have large scale composting of manure and then what's needed can be used as a soil amendment and it can also be trucked outside of the watershed for folks who need it elsewhere," said Parisi.

Composting manure also reduces carbon emissions by binding carbon to the soil, preventing it from being given off as a greenhouse gas. Composting manure reduces the volume in half and carbon emissions by 75 percent.

