Restaurant attack suspect to be sent to mental health facility

Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las Vegas

Murky timeline is a focus of Las Vegas shooting probe

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she won't run for governor of Maine

GOP's Susan Collins to stay in Senate, ditches governor run

Linkin Park has released the episode of "Carpool Karaoke" the band filmed in July six days before lead singer Chester Bennington took his own life

President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctions

Trump: Iran violating nuke deal but he won't pull out now

Trump won't pull out of 'worst' Iran nuclear deal... for now

Trump won't pull out of 'worst' Iran nuclear deal... for now

Winds fan California wildfires, force hundreds more people to flee homes

High winds fan blazes in California, threaten progress of firefighters trying to contain flames

Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials say they expect to restore power to all its customers in the fire zones by late Monday

The Latest: PG&E expects to restore all power soon

With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home

A new study inspired by Boston's early experiments with self-driving cars finds that the technology could ease congestion, but also lead to more cars on the road and further encourage urban sprawl.

Self-driving cars could ease traffic, but increase sprawl

The day after a gunman opened fire on a country music festival from a high-rise Las Vegas hotel, a local landscaper was at City Hall with an idea for remembering the 58 people who ended up dying in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Las Vegans help after tragedy with garden, free services

A Democratic senator is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino to be the nation's drug czar.

With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home.

Houses spared by massive fires bring joy and sense of loss

Emergency calls from sweltering Florida nursing home show staff increasingly agitated after Hurricane Irma knocked out air conditioning _ a disaster that ultimately claimed 14 elderly lives.

911 calls on nursing home dying: 'Oh my God, this is crazy'

Rescuers were searching for one person after an oil rig exploded on Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana, injuring seven others.

Authorities suspend search for missing worker after blast

Members of Minnesota's large Somali community are stunned by the bombing in their homeland that killed more than 300 people and left hundreds more injured.

Minnesota Somalis mourn, pray for those impacted by bombing

A grand jury has indicted a man on capital murder and rape charges in the killing of a 17-year-old girl whose death has rattled northern Virginia's Muslim community.

A jury that says it's close to a verdict will resume deliberating the fate of a man charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan last year that injured 30 people.

NYC 'remains a target,' FBI says after bombing conviction

President Donald Trump is in South Carolina Monday, hoping his stumping for Gov. Henry McMaster's re-election fares better than it did in Alabama, where Trump's chosen candidate lost the GOP primary.

Trump returns favor by campaigning for an early supporter

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man authorities say was involved in a bizarre attack at a Madison restaurant is not mentally fit for a trial.

Court records show a judge ordered Rickey Resch be committed to a mental health facility.

In July, authorities say Resch stabbed a complete stranger at a restaurant in Madison.

Resch is charged with a felony count of recklessly endangering safety.