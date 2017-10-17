Restaurant attack suspect to be sent to mental health facility - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Restaurant attack suspect to be sent to mental health facility

Posted: Updated:
Rickey Resch/Dane Co. Jail Rickey Resch/Dane Co. Jail

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man authorities say was involved in a bizarre attack at a Madison restaurant is not mentally fit for a trial.

Court records show a judge ordered Rickey Resch be committed to a mental health facility.

In July, authorities say Resch stabbed a complete stranger at a restaurant in Madison.

Resch is charged with a felony count of recklessly endangering safety.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.