Former GM of Smart Motors indicted

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie man faces federal charges after authorities say he siphoned nearly $180,000 from the Madison auto dealership where he worked.

Federal authorities say 53-year-old Allen Foster has been indicted. He faces 12 counts of wire fraud and eight counts of money laundering.

Authorities say Foster was the general manager at Smart Motors in Madison. They say from May 2004 to May 2016, Foster laundered money or committed wire fraud to take money from the company.

The indictment says Foster used money from the dealership to finance his personal expenses, including payments to women he met online and for property in La Valle and Sun Prairie.

Foster was arrested Sunday at his home in Sun Prairie. He made his first appearance in federal court on Monday.

If convicted, Foster faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count.