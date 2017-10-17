VACT presents “Sister Act” the Musical

VERONA (WKOW) -- The Verona Area Community Theater is raising its voice this October with its first show of the 2017-2018 season, Sister Act the Musical.

On Wednesday, Alyssa Dvorak stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the show.

Performances run October 19 - 22 at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.

This has been a very exciting show for VACT, as it is the first show that the performers have been able to rehearse in their brand new rehearsal facility that officially opened in September.

“It has been so unbelievably amazing to rehearse here,” said Dvorak. “There is so much more room to spread out. You can be working on four different parts of the show at once in different rooms and still have a space for costume fittings.”

Sister Act tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a nightclub singer who is forced to hide in a convent after she witnesses her boyfriend Curtis commit a murder. Within the walls of the strict convent, Deloris must set aside her “fabulous” ways in order to blend in and not be discovered. However, when she takes the church’s choir and transforms them into a house-rockin’ group, her cover is blown and the nuns must protect her. In the end, she learns that all you need to do to be happy in life is to “spread the love around”.

Tickets are $17 for regular admission and $12 for seniors.

