Free breast cancer screenings for low income women in Dane, Rock counties

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and public health officials are spreading the word about a wellness program to keep women healthy.

Public Health Madison-Dane County has put together a new PSA to remind women of the importance of regular breast cancer screenings.

The Wisconsin Well Woman Program offers free screenings for women with limited income and limited insurance coverage. Eligible women ages 45 to 65 can get a breast exam, mammogram and other tests done. Younger women with symptoms and concerns can also get help. The exams are available at more than 35 clinics in Dane and Rock counties.



Health experts say regular screening is important because early detection could mean more treatment options and better outcomes.

