House cat steals the show during live report of cougar sighting

MEMPHIS (WKOW) -- What began as a breathless account of a cougar sighting quickly turned into a social media sensation thanks to a curious house cat.

Scott Madaus, a reporter for channel 13 news in Memphis, was in the middle of a live shot about a local man who said he had cell phone video of a cougar.

“I’m live in Hernando, Mississippi," Madaus said, "where there have been spottings of a cougar.”

As he points to the brush behind him, the camera pans and focuses in on a house cat that apparently had been sunning in the spot.

“… and that’s not it,” Madaus said, “that looks like a house cat."

Undeterred, Madaus continues, “We’re just feet away from where a local man rolled his cell phone video on what some say is a cougar."

Madaus, however, remained good natured about the incident, posting a clip of the video to his Facebook page.

Watch: