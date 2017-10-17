Thieves steal rims, tires from car on dealership lot

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thieves stole a set of new rims and tires from a car at a Madison dealership overnight, leaving the car propped up on used tires.

A passerby contacted the Madison police early Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 after seeing a new car without wheels in front of Don Miller Auto Group, 5802 Odana Rd.

Responding officers found a Chrysler Pacifica Limited missing its 20-inch rims and tires.

Used tires, that had been stored at the back of the lot, had been used to prop the car up, according to Madison police incident report.

Officers did not find any other vehicles on sales lots that had been hit; however, there have been similar crimes reported around the country.