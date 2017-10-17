Swastikas scratching into more than 20 cars on dealer lot

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating vandalism at a local dealership where more than 20 cars were defaced with swastikas.

Police say the swastikas were scratched into the hoods of the cars on the lot of Wilde East Towne Honda on High Crossing Boulevard.

The damage was discovered by employees this morning.

Several tires also were punctured, and some vehicles were significantly "keyed" with some sort of sharp object which was also likely used to carve swastikas.

Police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014.