MADISON (WKOW) -- Leave it to a Packers' fan to find a way to achieve something good out of something really bad.

Patrick Collins has created the Prayer Vigil for Aaron Rodgers' Broken Collarbone Facebook event to bring a little levity to downtrodden Packers' fans.

But he's also using the occasion to promote the MACC Fund, which raises money to fight childhood cancer.

The prayer vigil is schedule for 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 on Bascom Hill on the University of Wisconsin campus.

As of Tuesday, 3,700 people have said they're interested and 970 have responded that they are going.

The details of the event read:

"A short vigil for our beloved Packers. We hope and pray for our defense to be strong, our offense to be quick and for the greatest collarbone in football history to heal quickly. In Hundley we trust. Can I get a Claymen! (very much a joke, go if you'd like)"

The event goes on to say, "Please consider donating to the MACC Fund to fight childhood cancer. A broken collarbone pales in comparison to what many children have to face on a daily basis. https://www.maccfund.org/donate/"