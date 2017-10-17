Burglars steal 25 cell phones worth $5,000

MADISON (WKOW) -- Burglars stole $5,000 in cell phones early this morning during a break-in at an East Washington Avenue tech store.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm early this morning and found there had been a smash-and-grab break-in at Tech Heroes, 3769 E. Washington Ave., according to a Madison Police Department news release.

Not only was front door glass shattered, so was glass that had enclosed two display cases. An estimated 25 cell phones worth around $5,000 were stolen.

Surveillance video shows three men entered the store.