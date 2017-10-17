Groshek adds depth to Badgers run game - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Groshek adds depth to Badgers run game

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers have no shortage of weapons at running back. Jonathan Taylor, Bradrick Shaw and Chris James has carried the bulk of the run game, but redshirt freshman Garrett Groshek making the most of his opportunities and is adding depth to the Wisconsin run game.

The former high school quarterback has played in six games so far for the Badgers with 121 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown.

"I don't know if you can exactly expect anything in college football, but I've been ready for it." Said Groshek. "I've done as much as I can to be to prepare for those situations and went with it."

Wisconsin even worked in a wildcat play with Groshek against Purdue. He is averaging 6.4 yards a carry.

"It's pretty neat because he did all that he could in his control to be as ready as possible and opportunity has been able to take advantage of that." Said Badgers head coach Paul Chryst.

Wisconsin will host Maryland on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Groshek adds depth to Badgers run game

    Groshek adds depth to Badgers run game

    The Badgers have no shortage of weapons at running back. Jonathan Taylor, Bradrick Shaw and Chris James has carried the bulk of the run game, but redshirt freshman Garrett Groshek making the most of his opportunities and is adding depth to the Wisconsin run game.

    More >>

    The Badgers have no shortage of weapons at running back. Jonathan Taylor, Bradrick Shaw and Chris James has carried the bulk of the run game, but redshirt freshman Garrett Groshek making the most of his opportunities and is adding depth to the Wisconsin run game.

    More >>

  • "Swish Upon A Cure" nets thousands for cancer research

    "Swish Upon A Cure" nets thousands for cancer research

    UW-Madison students joined in some fun and philanthropy at the Kohl Center on Monday.   

    More >>

    UW-Madison students joined in some fun and philanthropy at the Kohl Center on Monday.   

    More >>

  • McCarthy: Packers' Rodgers to have surgery on collarbone

    McCarthy: Packers' Rodgers to have surgery on collarbone

    Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone, and that his season could be over.

    More >>

    Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone, and that his season could be over.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.