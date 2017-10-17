Bank robbery suspects crash along Beltline following high-speed chase

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Two bank robbery suspects were arrested Tuesday after crashing their vehicle following a high-speed chase that ended along the Beltline.

Stoughton Police were notified about 12:45 p.m.. Oct. 17, 2017 of an armed robbery at the Home Savings Bank, 400 W. Main Street Stoughton.

Police say two black men wearing dark clothing and armed with handguns fled the bank in a Silver Chrysler vehicle with Michigan license plates.

The vehicle fled westbound on US Highway 51, according to Stoughton police.

Dane County sheriff's deputies then spotted the vehicle near County Highway B north of Stoughton and pursued the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle was traveling nearly 90 miles per hour and attempts to use tire deflation devices was attempted near McFarland.

The vehicle continued north on Highway 51, west on US Highway 12/18 at speeds up to 120 m.p.h.

The vehicle turned off on Seminole Highway then onto the frontage Road and later crashed near Saint Joseph’s Church 1905 W Beltline Highway. The suspects fled on foot for a short distance and were apprehended.

The FBI, ATF, Fitchburg, Madison Police and Dane County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the ongoing investigation.