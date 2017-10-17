Packers sign QB Jerod Evans to practice squad. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers sign QB Jerod Evans to practice squad.

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The Green Bay Packers have signed QB Jerod Evans to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Tuesday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Evans, a 6-foot-3, 232-pound rookie, was originally signed as an undrafted rookie by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Virginia Tech on May 12, but was placed on injured reserve on May 16 and later released. After playing at Trinity Valley Community College, he transferred to Virginia Tech, where he started all 14 games in 2016. Evans was named 2016 ACC Newcomer of the Year by The Associated Press after throwing for 3,546 yards and 29 touchdowns while racking up 846 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He will wear No. 9 for the Packers.

