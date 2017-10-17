Packers sign QB Jerod Evans to practice squad.

The Badgers have no shortage of weapons at running back. Jonathan Taylor, Bradrick Shaw and Chris James has carried the bulk of the run game, but redshirt freshman Garrett Groshek making the most of his opportunities and is adding depth to the Wisconsin run game.More >>
UW-Madison students joined in some fun and philanthropy at the Kohl Center on Monday.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone, and that his season could be over.
The Wisconsin football team moved to (6-0) on the season after a 17-9 win over Purdue on Saturday, becoming bowl game eligible for the 16th straight season. The Bagders also moved up two spots to No. 5 in the AP national poll.
