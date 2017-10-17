Video shows burglar using gun at Madison store

Here is a full list of gas stations that received contaminated gasoline over the weekend.More >>
A Racine school principal was arrested, accused of bringing a knife to school. Police said Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School Principal Heidi Williams, 49, admitted taking a folding knife with a 3-inch blade to the school for protection.More >>
Two bank robbery suspects were arrested Tuesday after crashing their vehicle following a high-speed chase that ended along the Beltline.More >>
Businesses in Green Bay are expecting Aaron Rodgers' broken collarbone to cut into their bottom lines.More >>
A Sun Prairie man faces federal charges after authorities say he siphoned nearly $180,000 from the Madison auto dealership where he worked.More >>
It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and public health officials are spreading the word about a wellness program to keep women healthy.More >>
The day resource center to help the homeless is now open in Madison.More >>
The man authorities say was involved in a bizarre attack at a Madison restaurant is not mentally fit for a trial.More >>
A new initiative is aimed at keeping our local lakes clean.More >>
UW-Madison students joined in some fun and philanthropy at the Kohl Center on Monday.More >>
Madison Police tell 27 news a Subway restaurant on University Ave. was robbed at gunpoint around 8:00 pm Monday night, prompting UWPD to issue a campus alert.More >>
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broke collarbone, but no date has been set for the procedure, according to Coach Mike McCarthy. The franchise quarterback's absence has already affected the team's performance, something Packers fans are painfully aware of, and now they're left to cope with the loss.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says the biggest obstacle to passing a Republican-authored federal tax overhaul plan is the GOP-controlled Senate because of its narrow majority.More >>
One of the last survivors of the USS Indianapolis told his story in Madison Saturday at a Navy Operational Support Center event.More >>
