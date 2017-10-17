Video shows burglar using gun to break into Madison store

MADISON (WKOW) - Video shows a burglar using a gun to shoot out glass, display cases at a Madison electronics store during the theft of $5,000 worth of smart phones.



The early morning crime Tuesday took place at Tech Heroes at 3769 East Washington Avenue.



The surveillance video shows three thieves coming through broken door glass. One of the men shoots out the display glass as phones are swooped up in less than a minute. The thieves leave as a security alarm sounds.



This is the second break-in, burglary of a Tech Heroes' Madison location this year. Store co-owner Loc Pham says Tuesday's crime raises the ante.



"We just really scared," Pham says of the criminals use of a gun. "I hope it's not happening to anybody around town anymore, especially during business time, when you have to face these guys directly."



Madison Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain has yet to comment on whether the gun used in the burglary shot bullets, BBs or pellets into the glass.



Pham says he feels the store's security is sound. But given Tuesday's crime, he's considering installation of metal security shutters, despite the device's considerable cost.



An investigation continues. Pham says suspects in security video from the earlier burglary do not appear to be the same people who carried out Tuesday's gun-involved thefts.