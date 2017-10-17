Former Brennan's site eyed for apartments, retail

MADISON (WKOW) -- After closing its doors in September, the former Brennan's Market on University Ave. in Madison is being eyed for a new business venture.

Realm Real Estate Development of Sun Prairie has submitted an application and plans to the city of Madison to construct a four-story building for mixed-use. The plan would include 52 new apartments, and 8,100 square feet of retail at the former site.

A neighborhood meeting to discuss the proposal will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dale Heights Presbyterian Church 5501 University Ave.