Grassley threatens Trump EPA nominees over biofuels mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Republican senator says he may seek to block President Donald Trump's nominees for key posts at the Environmental Protection Agency unless the administration backs off a proposed reduction in the volume of biofuels blended into gasoline and diesel.

Sen. Chuck Grassley said in a phone call with Iowa reporters Tuesday he plans to speak with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt about the Renewable Fuel Standard. Pruitt has proposed targets for 2017 and 2018 set slightly below current levels following a push by oil companies to ease mandates for using ethanol from corn and soybeans.

Grassley said EPA's proposed rollback would result in job losses in his home state. Pruitt's position is in contrast to the staunch support for the biofuel industry Trump pledged as a presidential candidate last year.

