Wisconsin eagle beats the odds, survives West Nile virus - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin eagle beats the odds, survives West Nile virus

Posted: Updated:

MANITOWOC (WKOW) -- A survivor that was on the brink of death with West Nile virus is back home.
    A bald eagle was found in bad shape a few months ago along a road in southern Manitowoc County.
    Blood tests confirmed the eagle had contracted West Nile virus, which weeks before had killed another eagle in the county, and left another blind.
    It looked like there was going to be a third victim.
          "Couldn't open his eyes, was just flat out, would seize, was disoriented, dehydrated, loss of weight.I didn't think it would live til morning. And after a week when he lifted his head it's like, Oh my gosh, there's hope here," veterinarian Joe Sutton told WBAY.
    Tuesday, the eagle was set free in the same location it was found in late August.
    Research shows only one out of 7 bald eagles stricken with West Nile ever recover enough to be released back into the wild.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.