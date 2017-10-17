Herro decommits from Badgers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Herro decommits from Badgers

The Badgers men's basketball program appears to have lost it's top recruit in this year's senior class. Whitnall star Tyler Herro announced his decommitment from Wisconsin on Twitter.

Herro committed to the Badgers in September 2016. His stock has risen since then. The 6'5" guard is currently rated No. 27 in his class by ESPN. 

This loss leaves the Badgers with just one commit for the upcoming class, 6'10" center Joe Hedstrom.

