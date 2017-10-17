Madison city council helps Exact Sciences, approves salt reduction program

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's city council approved a loan to help Exact Sciences expand.

The city will give $2.5 million to the company to buy and renovate the Spectrum Brands building on the Beltline.

Exact Sciences says the expansion will allow it to add 250 jobs.

Council members also signed off on a proposal designed to cut down on salt use during the winter.

They approved the creation of a program to train city crews and private contractors on how much salt is acceptable to use to clear ice.

The Dane County board approved the plan last week.