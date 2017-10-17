Madison city council helps Exact Sciences, approves salt reducti - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison city council helps Exact Sciences, approves salt reduction program

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's city council approved a loan to help Exact Sciences expand.

The city will give $2.5 million to the company to buy and renovate the Spectrum Brands building on the Beltline.

Exact Sciences says the expansion will allow it to add 250 jobs.

Council members also signed off on a proposal designed to cut down on salt use during the winter.

They approved the creation of a program to train city crews and private contractors on how much salt is acceptable to use to clear ice.

The Dane County board approved the plan last week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.