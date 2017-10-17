Two Wisconsin women help those affected by deadly California wildfires

Judy Giacomino and Brenda Hanney are on their way to Sacramento to help with disaster assessments.

Judy Giacomino and Brenda Hanney are on their way to Sacramento to help with disaster assessments.

A week after fleeing in fear of wildfire, tens of thousands of Californians are drifting back into their neighborhoods, facing damage both physical and emotional.

A week after fleeing in fear of wildfire, tens of thousands of Californians are drifting back into their neighborhoods, facing damage both physical and emotional.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two Wisconsin women are volunteering their time, energy and helping hands to those impacted by the devastating California wildfires.

"We've been out here a week now," said Judy Giacomino, a volunteer from Verona who is volunteering in Napa County, California with the Red Cross. She and fellow volunteer, Brenda Haney, from DeForest, are both retired. They say volunteering is their second job.

"I have been on approximately about 20 (natural disaster recovery efforts) so far," said Haney. "This is the first major wildfire that I've been involved with."

The damaging and raging flames have scorched hundreds of homes, and killed at least 41 people.

"This is a bad neighborhood right here," Giacomino said as she spoke with 27 News via Facetime in a neighborhood that was badly impacted by the flames.

"People have been without electricity, so the smells of refrigerators and maybe, possibly dead animals is what you're kind of smelling right now," said Haney.

The images the two women have taken are also shocking. In one picture, a melted foundation is all that's left where windows and walls once stood. In another shot, there's no home. Instead, only stairs that once led to a front door are all that remain. You can see the images taken by the volunteers in the slideshow above.

"You can just tell how strong these winds were and how they just carried," added Giacomino. "It breaks your heart to see they've lost everything," said Haney.

The two are now assessing the damage in neighborhoods across Napa, California to make sure they're safe for other volunteers to begin work in the hardest hit areas.

"There still are forensics recovery teams out here. There are so many people missing that they're trying to find,"

In Sonoma County alone, 88 people are still missing. In total, the wildfires have destroyed 5,700 homes and other buildings and have left 213,000 acres charred, according to state officials.

The sights they're witnessing are anything but the majestic hills and valleys you think of when dreaming of Napa Valley.

In some neighborhoods, the damage was hit or miss.

"What's so amazing is how you see so many houses that are still standing but their next door neighbor is burnt down to the ground," said Haney. "It was just minutes that it took to consume a house," added Giacomino.

The flames traveled so fast in some areas, the trees were only burnt at the bottom. Leaves on the treetops could still be seen swaying in the wind.

Work in California is far from over. But Giacomino and Haney said they'll be there as long as they're needed.