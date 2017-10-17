SUV hits arena entrance at Marquette University - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

SUV hits arena entrance at Marquette University

Posted: Updated:

,MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- An SUV slammed into the entrance of the Al McGuire Center on the Marquette University campus in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.
    One person was hurt and treated at the scene.
    Police with the university and the City of Milwaukee are investigating the crash.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.