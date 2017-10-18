TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes open on I-39 in Rock County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes on I-39 are back open, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash on I-39 in Rock County is causing some delays this morning.



According to Wisconsin State Patrol, two cars crashed on northbound Highway 14 around 5 a.m. A traffic camera shows backups with one lane closed down. No one was hurt.



If you're headed out this morning, officials say the crash should be cleared up by around 7 a.m., but plan for some extra time on the road, just in case.