Wisconsin Dairy News: Farm Fresh Meal Boxes

(WKOW) -- Maggie Christians and her husband Matthew have owned Navieve Fromagerie since 2014, and have worked hard to educate locals about Wisconsin artisan cheeses. Now they're taking cheese in a whole new direction with locally grown, fresh meal boxes.

"Doing something entirely local like this is a challenge for this area," Christians said. "But people have been receptive to it, and there's definitely a growing foodie community here in central Wisconsin."

TriLocal is a collaboration of a farmer uniting a chef and a cheese shop owner to develop and produce a local recipe box to help support the local community.

"Lots of people are changing the way they eat," farmer Kat Becker said. "So many of the people that used to get CSA boxes or thought of that as a convenient way to get local food have started getting at least one or two of these other boxes a week, and it makes CSA farmers a little bit nervous mainly because it's nationally distributed so it's not from Wisconsin and it's not local."

Kat Becker grows the produce, and Chef Joe Thomas creates simple and tasty dishes that are easy to adapt for consumers. Highlighting what's in season, like his Green Goddess gazpacho soup, and allowing the Christians to enhance the recipe with Wisconsin cheese!

"It just amplifies the soup so much more when you hit the cheese in the spoonful with the soup, the cheese just brings it all together," chef Joe Thomas said. "The cheese is one of the stars in that dish!"

And while the goal is to use fresh local foods, the program has other benefits as well.

Trilocal is offering the recipe meal boxes once a month, through October, and is hoping to expand the program through the winter months. If you're in the area and are interested in the meal boxes sign up at navieve.com/trilocal.