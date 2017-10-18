Weather records point to first snow

Here is a full list of gas stations that received contaminated gasoline over the weekend.More >>
A Madison teacher accused of child sex assault is barred from any Madison school, but is yet to face any criminal chargesMore >>
A Racine school principal was arrested, accused of bringing a knife to school. Police said Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School Principal Heidi Williams, 49, admitted taking a folding knife with a 3-inch blade to the school for protection.More >>
Video shows a burglar using a gun to shoot out glass, display cases at a Madison electronics store during the theft of $5,000 worth of smart phones.More >>
Two bank robbery suspects were arrested Tuesday after crashing their vehicle following a high-speed chase that ended along the Beltline.More >>
Two democratic Wisconsin state lawmakers are traveling the state, including a stop in La Crosse, promoting medical marijuana bills.More >>
A Madison teacher accused of child sex assault is barred from any Madison school, but is yet to face any criminal chargesMore >>
Madison police are investigating vandalism at a local dealership where cars were defaced with swastikas. Police say the swastikas were scratched into the hoods of more than 20 new vehicles on the lot of Wilde East Towne Honda on High Crossing Boulevard.More >>
Patrick Collins has created a the Prayer Vigil for Aaron Rodgers' Broken Collarbone Facebook event to bring a little levity to downtrodden Packers' fans.More >>
A Racine school principal was arrested, accused of bringing a knife to school. Police said Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School Principal Heidi Williams, 49, admitted taking a folding knife with a 3-inch blade to the school for protection.More >>
Thieves stole a set of new rims and tires from a car at a Madison dealership overnight, leaving the car propped up on used tires.More >>
It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and public health officials are spreading the word about a wellness program to keep women healthy.More >>
University of Wisconsin employees would no longer be allowed to work part-time at Planned Parenthood under a bill supported by anti-abortion advocates that's up for a public hearing.More >>
The day resource center to help the homeless is now open in Madison.More >>
