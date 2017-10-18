Weather records point to first snow

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- Though there is very little snow sticking to the ground right now, parts of Colorado, Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming have already seen their first snows of the season. Most of S. Wisconsin hasn't even had the first frost yet and are waiting patiently for the leaves to change color. Normal peak for leaves in Southern Wisconsin is mid to late October.

The first snowfall in Southern Wisconsin is usually between November 16-30th. Rhinelander, Wausau, Duluth can get their first snowfall any time after November 1st. Knowing this is good because it gives us enough time to prep our winter preparedness kits in our cars. Now is the time to make sure you have a snow scraper and shovel in your cars in preparation for the season ahead. Blankets and hand warmers are also good to have.