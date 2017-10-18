50th anniversary: Remembering the Dow riots at UW-Madison

Here is a full list of gas stations that received contaminated gasoline over the weekend.More >>
On Oct. 11, Pandora Lobacz entered the doors of the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison ready to work. She ended her night in the hospital.More >>
A Madison teacher accused of child sex assault is barred from any Madison school, but is yet to face any criminal chargesMore >>
A Racine school principal was arrested, accused of bringing a knife to school. Police said Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School Principal Heidi Williams, 49, admitted taking a folding knife with a 3-inch blade to the school for protection.More >>
Video shows a burglar using a gun to shoot out glass, display cases at a Madison electronics store during the theft of $5,000 worth of smart phones.More >>
A survivor that was on the brink of death with West Nile virus is back home, fully recovered.
Two democratic Wisconsin state lawmakers are traveling the state, including a stop in La Crosse, promoting medical marijuana bills.More >>
The former Brennan's Market site is being eyed for a new business venture.More >>
A Madison teacher accused of child sex assault is barred from any Madison school, but is yet to face any criminal chargesMore >>
Madison police are investigating vandalism at a local dealership where cars were defaced with swastikas. Police say the swastikas were scratched into the hoods of more than 20 new vehicles on the lot of Wilde East Towne Honda on High Crossing Boulevard.More >>
Patrick Collins has created a the Prayer Vigil for Aaron Rodgers' Broken Collarbone Facebook event to bring a little levity to downtrodden Packers' fans.More >>
A Racine school principal was arrested, accused of bringing a knife to school. Police said Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School Principal Heidi Williams, 49, admitted taking a folding knife with a 3-inch blade to the school for protection.More >>
Thieves stole a set of new rims and tires from a car at a Madison dealership overnight, leaving the car propped up on used tires.More >>
It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and public health officials are spreading the word about a wellness program to keep women healthy.More >>
One of the last survivors of the USS Indianapolis told his story in Madison Saturday at a Navy Operational Support Center event.More >>
