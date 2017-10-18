50th anniversary: Remembering the Dow riots at UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- it has been 50 years since the Dow demonstrations took place on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, transforming the lives of many students, staff and community members.

It was 1967, and beginning on Oct. 18 and into Oct. 19, 1967, hundreds of students protesting Dow Chemicals blocked access to the Commerce Building on campus, with Madison Police removing participants with force.

The events are considered to have transformed UW-Madison into one of the leaders in the anti-war movement of the time.

Now, 50 years later, the UW-Madison Libraries and Madison Public Library are collaborating through a joint public history project to collect stories from those who lived through the Dow demonstrations and to sharee the impact it made on their lives.

People can share their memories from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19, 2017 at the Madison Public Library, Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., Local History Room (2nd floor)

"The events of October 1967 left a lasting impact on both the campus and wider community," said Troy Reeves, head of the oral history program with the University Archives. "The students' experiences helped shape the campus anti-war culture throughout the remainder of the 1960s and into the next decade. Ensuring that these stories are captured for the future is not only about preserving history, but helping to understand the impact it has had on the present and will have on the future."

· "We are pleased to have this opportunity to work together with the University Archives to capture stories of this important era in Madison's history," said Michael Spelman, Public Services Manager of the Central Library. "By highlighting both institutions, we hope that Madisonians will be inspired to learn more about the history of their city and the University."

As the 50th anniversary of the demonstration approach, the University Archives will also assist the University as it launches a collaborative special multimedia project sharing the stories of alumni experiences during the Dow demonstrations. The project can be viewed at https://1967.wisc.edu/.