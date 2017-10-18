Gov. Walker announces plans for re-election campaign

MADISON (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker says he plans to formally announce his re-election bid the week of Nov. 6, 2017.

Walker's plans to run for a third term have been well known, as he's been raising money and taking steps to mount the campaign ever since he dropped out of the presidential race in the fall of 2015.

Walker released a new online campaign video Wednesday (see below) that touts his record but says more needs to be done. He followed that up with a fundraising email where he said he will launch the campaign the week of Nov. 6.

Eight Democrats have said they are running to take him on, while several others are considering getting it the race.

But the Wisconsin Democratic Party is slamming Gov. Scott Walker's new video leading up to the launch of his re-election bid as a "revisionist campaign stunt."

In the minute-long video released Wednesday, Walker touts his record on creating jobs, lowering taxes, investing in schools and increasing health care accessibility.

Democratic Party spokeswoman Melanie Conklin says in a statement that if Walker were honest the video would show his refusal to accept federal Medicaid expansion money, cuts in funding to public schools and tax giveaways to the rich.

Walker rides his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the ad. Conklin says a more accurate video would have shown him "being jostled around on Wisconsin's crumbling roads."