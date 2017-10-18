Woman attacked after befriending homeless man

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman who occasionally let a homeless man stay at her apartment was injured when the man turned violent.

William M. Grunwald, 60, was arrested for the attack that police say happened Oct. 7, 2017 in the woman's downtown Madison apartment.

The victim, a 43-year-old woman, told police that the man is homeless and she occasionally lets him stay in her home, according to a police incident report.

She told police that the night of the attack, he suddenly became violent, smashing her head against walls, knocking her down, putting his boot on her throat and stomping on her chest multiple times.

The suspect broke her phone, and she feared he was trying to kill her, according to police.

She was able to flee her apartment and run into the street where she sought help. Officers have been looking for the suspect, and located him Oct. 17, 2017.