Update: All lanes clear on of I39 southbound near Janesville

A Madison teacher accused of child sex assault is barred from any Madison school, but is yet to face any criminal chargesMore >>
A Madison teacher accused of child sex assault is barred from any Madison school, but is yet to face any criminal chargesMore >>
Here is a full list of gas stations that received contaminated gasoline over the weekend.More >>
Here is a full list of gas stations that received contaminated gasoline over the weekend.More >>
On Oct. 11, Pandora Lobacz entered the doors of the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison ready to work. She ended her night in the hospital.More >>
On Oct. 11, Pandora Lobacz entered the doors of the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison ready to work. She ended her night in the hospital.More >>
A Madison woman who occasionally let a homeless man stay at her apartment was injured when the man turned violent.More >>
A Madison woman who occasionally let a homeless man stay at her apartment was injured when the man turned violent.More >>
The first snowfall in Southern Wisconsin is usually between November 16-30th.More >>
The first snowfall in Southern Wisconsin is usually between November 16-30th.More >>
It's the worst case scenario for a Madison bride, she loses her Rogers & Holland diamond engagement ring after a swim at Devil's Lake. "It was given to me by the woman that I love," Ellie Glasted said about her beautiful $10,000 sparkler.More >>
It's the worst case scenario for a Madison bride, she loses her Rogers & Holland diamond engagement ring after a swim at Devil's Lake. "It was given to me by the woman that I love," Ellie Glasted said about her beautiful $10,000 sparkler.More >>
An SUV slammed into the entrance of the Al McGuire center on the Marquette University campus in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.More >>
An SUV slammed into the entrance of the Al McGuire center on the Marquette University campus in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.More >>
Two Wisconsin women are volunteering their time, energy and helping hands to those impacted by the devastating California wildfires.More >>
Two Wisconsin women are volunteering their time, energy and helping hands to those impacted by the devastating California wildfires.More >>
Madison's city council approved a loan to help Exact Sciences expand. Council members also signed off on a proposal designed to cut down on salt use during the winter.More >>
Madison's city council approved a loan to help Exact Sciences expand. Council members also signed off on a proposal designed to cut down on salt use during the winter.More >>
A survivor that was on the brink of death with West Nile virus is back home, fully recovered.
A survivor that was on the brink of death with West Nile virus is back home, fully recovered.
Video shows a burglar using a gun to shoot out glass, display cases at a Madison electronics store during the theft of $5,000 worth of smart phones.More >>
Video shows a burglar using a gun to shoot out glass, display cases at a Madison electronics store during the theft of $5,000 worth of smart phones.More >>
Two democratic Wisconsin state lawmakers are traveling the state, including a stop in La Crosse, promoting medical marijuana bills.More >>
Two democratic Wisconsin state lawmakers are traveling the state, including a stop in La Crosse, promoting medical marijuana bills.More >>
The former Brennan's Market site is being eyed for a new business venture.More >>
The former Brennan's Market site is being eyed for a new business venture.More >>
A Madison teacher accused of child sex assault is barred from any Madison school, but is yet to face any criminal chargesMore >>
A Madison teacher accused of child sex assault is barred from any Madison school, but is yet to face any criminal chargesMore >>
One of the last survivors of the USS Indianapolis told his story in Madison Saturday at a Navy Operational Support Center event.More >>
One of the last survivors of the USS Indianapolis told his story in Madison Saturday at a Navy Operational Support Center event.More >>