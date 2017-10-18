Update: All lanes clear on of I39 southbound near Janesville - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Update: All lanes clear on of I39 southbound near Janesville

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: All lanes have been cleared as of 3 p.m., however there may still be backups, according to the Wisconsin DOT.

***********

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- All southbound lanes of I39 at mile marker 174 near Janesville are closed due to an accident, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The  crash was reported at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday.


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.