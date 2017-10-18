Granato to Coach Former Badgers at Deutschland Cup

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team will be represented at this year’s Deutschland Cup, as two former players have been selected to compete for Team USA at the tournament.

Former Badgers Robbie Earl and Tom Gilbert are among the 29 players named to the U.S. Men’s National Select Team that will compete at the 2017 Deutschland Cup in Augsburg, Germany. The tournament runs from Nov. 10-12 and is an evaluation tool for choosing the Team USA Olympic roster.

As the head coach of the 2018 U.S. Olympic team, Wisconsin head coach Tony Granato will also coach Team USA at the Deutschland Cup.

Earl, a Chicago native, has been skating in Europe since 2011 and is currently in his third season playing for EHC Biel-Bienne in the Swiss National League. He spent his first five years after UW playing in the AHL, with part of three seasons in the NHL during that time with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Minnesota Wild. He played for Wisconsin as a forward from 2003-06 where he collected 58 goals and 121 points with the Badgers.

Gilbert, who played as a defenseman for the Badgers from 2002-06, is in his first season with the Nürnberg Ice Tigers of Germany's top league after playing 11 seasons in the NHL with Edmonton, Minnesota, Florida, Montreal and Los Angeles. The Bloomington, Minnesota, native was a two-time alternate captain at UW and a 2006 Second-Team All-American, scoring 33 goals and 89 points in 162 games.

Both Earl and Gilbert were named to the 2006 NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team during Wisconsin’s run to the 2006 NCAA championship, with Earl earning the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player award.

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games take place Feb. 9 -25 in PyeongChang, South Korea.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications