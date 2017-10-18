Chryst on "Coach of the Year" Award Watch List - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Chryst on "Coach of the Year" Award Watch List

Houston, TX -

Wisconsin's Paul Chryst is on the American Heart Association (AHA) Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards Watch List for 2017 Coach of the Year.  The organization announced the list on Wednesday.  The award is in Bryant’s honor because he passed away from heart disease in 1983.  The winner will be announced live on January 10, 2018.

The 20 coaches on this year’s Watch List are (in alphabetical order):

· Paul Chryst – University of Wisconsin

· Mark Dantonio– Michigan State University

· Dave Doeren – North Carolina State University

· James Franklin – Penn State University

· Scott Frost – University of Central Florida

· Mike Gundy –Oklahoma State University

· Clay Helton – University of Southern California

· Brian Kelly – University of Notre Dame

· Mike Leach – Washington State University

· Rocky Long– San Diego State University

· Urban Meyer – Ohio State University

· Mike Norvell – University of Memphis

· Gary Patterson– Texas Christian University

· Chris Petersen– University of Washington

· Mark Richt – University of Miami

· Lincoln Riley – University of Oklahoma

· Nick Saban – University of Alabama

· Kirby Smart – University of Georgia

· Charlie Strong – University of South Florida

· Dabo Swinney – Clemson University

The finalists for the award will be announced in December. Those coaches are then invited to the Bryant Awards in Houston to find out who will be the 2017 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year.

The award recognizes the country’s top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field. The Coach of the Year Award is the only college coaching honor selected after all bowl games conclude and is voted on by the National Sports Media Association.

-- American Heart Association

