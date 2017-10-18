Chryst on "Coach of the Year" Award Watch List

The Badgers men's basketball program appears to have lost it's top recruit in this year's senior class. Whitnall star Tyler Herro announced his decommitment from Wisconsin on Twitter.More >>
The Green Bay Packers have signed QB Jerod Evans to the practice squad. The team announced Tuesday.More >>
The Badgers have no shortage of weapons at running back. Jonathan Taylor, Bradrick Shaw and Chris James has carried the bulk of the run game, but redshirt freshman Garrett Groshek making the most of his opportunities and is adding depth to the Wisconsin run game.More >>
Businesses in Green Bay are expecting Aaron Rodgers' broken collarbone to cut into their bottom lines.More >>
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone, and that his season could be over.More >>
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is committed to Brett Hundley and said during a Monday news conference that the three-year backup will be the starter Sunday.More >>
