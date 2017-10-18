Woman faces OWI charge in fatal Iowa County crash

ARENA (WKOW) -- A 53-year-old Muscoda woman faces an OWI charge following a fatal crash Friday near the Iowa County community of Arena.

Kevin Kaltenberg, 38, of Hillsboro died in the crash.

Kelly Johnsrud was arrested for operating while intoxicated, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2017 when two vehicles collided head-on on Wisconsin Highway 14 and Coon Rock Road in the Town of Arena.

An eastbound sedan deviated into the westbound lane of traffic and struck and oncoming pickup truck in a head-on collision.

Kaltenberg died in the crash. Johnsrud was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and subsequently was arrested for operating while intoxicated, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Iowa County is the lead investigating agency for any criminal charges.