Woman faces OWI charge in fatal Iowa County crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman faces OWI charge in fatal Iowa County crash

Posted: Updated:

ARENA (WKOW) -- A 53-year-old Muscoda woman faces an OWI charge following a fatal crash Friday near the Iowa County community of Arena.

Kevin Kaltenberg, 38, of Hillsboro died in the crash.

Kelly Johnsrud was arrested for operating while intoxicated, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2017 when two vehicles collided head-on on Wisconsin Highway 14 and Coon Rock Road in the Town of Arena.

An eastbound sedan deviated into the westbound lane of traffic and struck and oncoming pickup truck in a head-on collision.

Kaltenberg died in the crash. Johnsrud was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and subsequently was arrested for operating while intoxicated, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Iowa County is the lead investigating agency for any criminal charges. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.