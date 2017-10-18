Carbon brings new, affordable housing to Madison's eastside

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Carbon Apartments look like many of the upscale residential developments that are becoming a common sight on Madison's eastside, but its tenants are quite different.

76 of the 90 units built at Union Corners, will eventually be occupied by low-income families.

The builders, Gorman & Company, joined City of Madison officials at a grand opening event Wednesday morning.

Those 76 units are targeted for families making between 40 to 70 percent less than Dane County's median income, which stands at $85,200 for a family of four.

Since 59 of the units are two and three-bedroom homes, there are a number of families already living at the development.

Monthly rental rates on two-bedroom units range from $380 to $940, and from $455 to $1,245 for a three-bedroom apartment, depending on income.

Natalie Erdman, director of planning, community and economic development for the City of Madison, said Carbon helps fulfill a goal for her department.

"A key component to that vision of a neighborhood, and the center of a neighborhood, was affordable housing, and creating a place where you could have diverse groups of people living together," said Erdman.

There are a number of retail spaces available for lease on the first floor of the development.

Carbon is the second phase of a $78 million dollar public-private partnership between Gorman & Company and the City of Madison at Union Corners, which also features a new UW Health clinic.

The remaining two phases will break ground in spring of 2018.