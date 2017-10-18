Arrest made in sex assault case at Columbia County care facility

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Reedsburg man has been arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault at a care facility in Columbia County.

Joel Nesler, 29, of Reedsburg was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 and is expected to be charged with second-degree sexual assault, according to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report Monday of a possible sexual assault at the live-in care facility for persons with disabilities.

The investigation revealed that the care worker had sexually assaulted a female client at the facility in the town of Pacific, according to the news release.

Nesler currently is in The Columbia County Jail and is expected to appear in Circuit Court later this week.