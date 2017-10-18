MPD leads nation in new non-lethal force weapon to de-escalate dangerous situations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are introducing a new non-lethal weapon into their mix of bean bag shot guns and tasers. It's called a 44 millimeter less lethal launcher. The technology is impressive, according to MPD Officer Chris Masterson.

"They are built differently, they weigh a little more, but we find these are the most effective rounds to control," Officer Masterson said about the rounds that can fire as far as 120 feet.

"Twice the distance of a shotgun in terms of how far we can deploy it," Officer Masterson said.

The rounds cost $27 a piece.

"I think we have $150 worth of rounds for each guns, so by the time you look at training to outfit 50 squads, it would be somewhere near $100,000," Officer Masterson said.

Right now, Chief Mike Koval has the budget for two 44 milimeters per patrol district.

"When we are averaging over 400 calls in a 24 hour cycle, access to these things have to be at a dividend, a premium," Chief Koval said. "Anything short of lethal force is of course, preferred," he added.