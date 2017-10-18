UW-Madison Dow Chemical Riot: 50 Years Later

MADISON (WKOW) -- Most UW-Madison students walking by the non-descript Ingraham Hall, at the corner of Observatory Drive and Charter Street, are probably unaware of the bloody riot that broke out there 50 years ago.

On October 18, 1967, a mass of students protesting the Vietnam War occupied what was then called the Commerce Building.

They hoped to stop representatives from Dow Chemical, who were on campus to recruit engineering students for jobs there.

Dow made Napalm, a chemical agent used in the U.S. bombing campaign against North Vietnam and the Viet Cong.

What started as a sit-in, quickly turned into a brawl between the students and City of Madison Police officers.

The U-W Madison Archives is taking oral histories at the Madison Central Library on Wednesday and Thursday from people who remember the riot, or its impact on the campus and community.

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin was one of the student protesters in the Commerce Building who was beaten by police.

"The whole place was like a war zone. The tear gas was going off at that point and that was the critical moment," said Mayor Paul Soglin, in the 1979 documentary "The War at Home."

"And then later, I found out, my aunt was one of the people who got gassed," said 63 year-old Thomas Karls, who gave his oral history Wednesday afternoon.

Karls was 13 on that day, living on Madison's eastside, which was then a largely working-class area.



His aunt was merely a student passing by that area of campus when the tear gas rained down from police.

"It radicalized her," said Karls. "Later, when we had family get-together, there was some conflict between my family, her, and some of her friends".

But the riot was perceived far differently by the parents in Karl's neighborhood.

"Who (were) really pissed off that, here are kids who were being given an opportunity to go and get an education, and then instead of getting the education, they were standing out and they were protesting," said Karls.

UW Madison Oral History Director Troy Reeves said Karls story is exactly the type of input he's seeking this week.

"We're trying to get stories from people who won't necessarily leave a footprint, if you will, in the historic record," said Reeves.

The project is being conducted at a time of similar division in the country, and as new policies have curbed the rights of students to protest at UW-Madison.

That fact isn't lost on Reeves.

"Of course, it could be that's the reason they're coming in is because, yes they want to tell their story about the Dow Riot, but also because there's so much resonance for them in 2017," said Reeves.

UW archivists are taking Dow Riot oral histories on the second floor of the Madison Central Library until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday.