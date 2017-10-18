Initiative improves safety on Highway 19 in DeForest area

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is working to keep some troubled roads safe for you.



A recent study found a hot spot of crashes and traffic violations around a stretch of Highway 19 through DeForest and the towns of Windsor and Burke.



The Dane County Sheriff's Office launched an initiative that focuses on identifying and reducing inattentive and risky driving.



"This whole area is slated to get even more busy," said DeForest Police Chief Dan Furseth. "So we want to get ahead of this and educate as many people as possible. And even if a stop isn't made, while that traffic stops being conducted 50-60 cars drive by and see that traffic stop, and maybe think about their driving habits down the road."



Since the initiative began, there has been a 16% decrease in crashes. Deputies wrote 713 tickets and warnings. State Patrol and DeForest Police are going to start enforcing the area starting Friday.