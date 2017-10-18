Janesville animal shelter fights against - and braces for - whopping budget cut

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is fighting against - and bracing for - a proposed budget cut of fifty percent to funds used to manage the city of Janesville's stray animal population.



The Society has been receiving $125,000 annually to handle the approximately 1,000 stray animals brought to the shelter from city personnel or citizens.



Society Executive Director Brett Frazier says the animal care includes vaccination, medications, housing, food, behavioral training and other services.



"We're here so there's an expert organization, with expert staff who are well trained to care for all these strays," Frazier says.



The proposed fifty percent cut in funds was part of the budget proposed to city leaders by city manager Mark Freitag. City officials have said declining revenues have forced consideration of cutting outlays. Freitag has yet to respond to requests for comment from 27 News.



Frazier says the number of stray animals in Janesville is only expected to increase, and the current funding is augmented by thousands of volunteer hours to meet this demand. He says such a reduction would force the possibility of turning away animals.

"We can't limit the care we give the animals," Frazier says. "We can't really limit the number of of pets that are stray in the city of Janesville. So we would have to look at another funding mechanism, or reduce the number of strays coming in to the shelter."



Frazier says the Humane Society has been proactive with encouraging spay and neuter programs.

He acknowledges city officials believe Humane Society representatives have yet to discuss all options with them for stray animal management at a lower cost.



"They indicated they want a discussion, and they haven't been getting that," Frazier says. "We want a discussion, too."



Humane Society representatives say approximately three-quarters of the stray animals are cats, with most of the rest dogs. Frazier says staff members handled both a python and iguana in the past.



Final city budget decisions are expected next month.







