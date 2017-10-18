Rep. Kind: "I wish Congress would recognize what is working in the health care system, fix what isn't"

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nineteen state attorneys general are asking a federal judge in California to force the Trump administration to make health care subsidy payments that the president abruptly cut off last week.

The monthly payments were scheduled to go out Friday. The states filed a request Wednesday for an emergency court order requiring that they be paid on schedule.

Trump announced last week that his administration will cut off payments to insurance companies that allow for lower consumer costs under the Affordable Care Act.

A bipartisan effort in Congress to restore the payments has run into opposition. During an interview with 27 News, Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI 3rd District) said there needs to be a solution, and Congress needs to come up with it fast.

"I wish Congress would recognize what is working in the health care system, fix what isn't, stay focused on what we can do together to reduce healthcare costs to make it affordable for all Americans," said Rep. Kind.