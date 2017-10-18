Reich brothers purchasing former Oscar Mayer facility

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's official. Reich Brothers is purchasing the former Oscar Mayer facility on Madison's east side.

The Kraft Heinz Company and Reich Brothers announced Wednesday they have completed an agreement.

The factory at 910 Mayer Ave. was closed in June.

Oscar Mayer hot dogs, cold cuts and Lunchables previously produced in Madison were transitioned to other Kraft Heinz facilities in the United States.

Michael Mullen, SVP of Corporate & Government Affairs at The Kraft Heinz Company said in part, "We want to thank Mayor Paul Soglin, Gov. Scott Walker and their teams for working closely with us as they sought to redevelop this site. Oscar Mayer is a special brand, and remains an important and successful part of the Kraft Heinz portfolio. We will always be grateful to Madison and the dedicated employees whose work contributed to this brand's wonderful history over the years."

"This property is an integral part of Madison's history, as well as the history of food manufacturing in the United States," said Adam Reich, Co-CEO of Reich Brothers Holdings, LLC. "We understand the importance of the facility and the impact that its closing has had on the area. We look forward to repositioning it for future use, taking into account the values, desires and needs of the community. We will work closely with local officials to achieve these goals."