Badgers give Sheffield career win No. 400

The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

Freshman Dana Rettke again led the Badgers with 14 kills. Lauryn Gillis, Kelli Bates and Tionna Williams each had eight. Sydney Hill had 36 assists and 10 digs.

Wisconsin improves to 14-4 overall, 5-4 in Big Ten play. Maryland falls to 14-7 overall, 3-6 in league play.