Badgers give Sheffield career win No. 400 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers give Sheffield career win No. 400

Posted: Updated:
Badgers volleyball Badgers volleyball
College Park, MD (WKOW) -

The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

Freshman Dana Rettke again led the Badgers with 14 kills. Lauryn Gillis, Kelli Bates and Tionna Williams each had eight. Sydney Hill had 36 assists and 10 digs. 

Wisconsin improves to 14-4 overall, 5-4 in Big Ten play. Maryland falls to 14-7 overall, 3-6 in league play.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Greek Freak (37 points) leads Bucks past Celtics, 108-100

    Greek Freak (37 points) leads Bucks past Celtics, 108-100

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks opened their season with a 108-100 victory over Boston on Wednesday night to spoil the homecoming of a Celtics team coming off a late and emotional season opener.    

    More >>

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks opened their season with a 108-100 victory over Boston on Wednesday night to spoil the homecoming of a Celtics team coming off a late and emotional season opener.    

    More >>

  • Badgers give Sheffield career win No. 400

    Badgers give Sheffield career win No. 400

    Badgers volleyballBadgers volleyball

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

    More >>

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

    More >>

  • Chryst on "Coach of the Year" Award Watch List

    Chryst on "Coach of the Year" Award Watch List

    Wisconsin's Paul Chryst is on the American Heart Association (AHA) Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards Watch List for 2017 Coach of the Year.  The organization announced the list on Wednesday.  The award is in Bryant’s honor because he passed away from heart disease in 1983.  The winner will be announced live on January 10, 2018. The 20 coaches on this year’s Watch List are (in alphabetical order): · Paul Chryst – University of Wisconsi...More >>
    Wisconsin's Paul Chryst is on the American Heart Association (AHA) Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards Watch List for 2017 Coach of the Year.  The organization announced the list on Wednesday.  The award is in Bryant’s honor because he passed away from heart disease in 1983.  The winner will be announced live on January 10, 2018. The 20 coaches on this year’s Watch List are (in alphabetical order): · Paul Chryst – University of Wisconsi...More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers give Sheffield career win No. 400

    Badgers give Sheffield career win No. 400

    Badgers volleyballBadgers volleyball

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

    More >>

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

    More >>

  • Chryst on "Coach of the Year" Award Watch List

    Chryst on "Coach of the Year" Award Watch List

    Wisconsin's Paul Chryst is on the American Heart Association (AHA) Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards Watch List for 2017 Coach of the Year.  The organization announced the list on Wednesday.  The award is in Bryant’s honor because he passed away from heart disease in 1983.  The winner will be announced live on January 10, 2018. The 20 coaches on this year’s Watch List are (in alphabetical order): · Paul Chryst – University of Wisconsi...More >>
    Wisconsin's Paul Chryst is on the American Heart Association (AHA) Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards Watch List for 2017 Coach of the Year.  The organization announced the list on Wednesday.  The award is in Bryant’s honor because he passed away from heart disease in 1983.  The winner will be announced live on January 10, 2018. The 20 coaches on this year’s Watch List are (in alphabetical order): · Paul Chryst – University of Wisconsi...More >>

  • Granato to Coach Former Badgers at Deutschland Cup

    Granato to Coach Former Badgers at Deutschland Cup

    The Wisconsin men’s hockey team will be represented at this year’s Deutschland Cup, as two former players have been selected to compete for Team USA at the tournament. Former Badgers Robbie Earl and Tom Gilbert are among the 29 players named to the U.S. Men’s National Select Team that will compete at the 2017 Deutschland Cup in Augsburg, Germany. The tournament runs from Nov. 10-12 and is an evaluation tool for choosing the Team USA Olympic roster. A...More >>
    The Wisconsin men’s hockey team will be represented at this year’s Deutschland Cup, as two former players have been selected to compete for Team USA at the tournament. Former Badgers Robbie Earl and Tom Gilbert are among the 29 players named to the U.S. Men’s National Select Team that will compete at the 2017 Deutschland Cup in Augsburg, Germany. The tournament runs from Nov. 10-12 and is an evaluation tool for choosing the Team USA Olympic roster. A...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.