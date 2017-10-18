Vigil held at WI Law Enforcement Memorial

MADISON (WKOW) -- There was a small, but emotional ceremony Wednesday night in support of a memorial that was vandalized on the Capitol Square in Madison last month.

A candlelight vigil was held at the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial.

Someone defaced it with spray paint in September.

The stone monument honors law enforcement officers in the state who have died in the line of duty.

"I just want the families, the departments, to know that we will always honor those officers that gave their lives," said Craig Kolbeck, chairman of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial.

Organizers say this is the first time there's been a vigil like this at the Law Enforcement Memorial.

It was organized by the group, "We Support Madison PD".