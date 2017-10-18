Greek Freak (37 points) leads Bucks past Celtics, 108-100

The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.More >>
The Badgers men's basketball program appears to have lost it's top recruit in this year's senior class. Whitnall star Tyler Herro announced his decommitment from Wisconsin on Twitter.
The Badgers have no shortage of weapons at running back. Jonathan Taylor, Bradrick Shaw and Chris James has carried the bulk of the run game, but redshirt freshman Garrett Groshek making the most of his opportunities and is adding depth to the Wisconsin run game.
