Greek Freak (37 points) leads Bucks past Celtics, 108-100

Greek Freak (37 points) leads Bucks past Celtics, 108-100

BOSTON (AP) -

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks opened their season with a 108-100 victory over Boston on Wednesday night to spoil the homecoming of a Celtics team coming off a late and emotional season opener.
   One night after a gruesome broken ankle just six minutes into the season cost Boston top free agent Gordon Hayward -- perhaps for the entire season -- the Celtics fell to 0-2 by giving up an 11-1 run that left Milwaukee with a 97-90 lead and under three minutes to play.
   Antetokounmpo added 13 rebounds, Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points and Khris Middleton had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks. Matthew Dellavedova scored 15 points, hitting a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left after the Celtics cut the lead to two points.
   Kyrie Irving scored 17 points on 7-for-25 shooting in his Boston debut, and Jaylen Brown had 18 for the Celtics.
   It was a subdued home opener for the Celtics, who underwent a near-complete overhaul over the summer even after earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season. Although Irving and No. 3 draft pick Jayson Tatum appeared in a Celtics home uniform for the first time, Hayward was left to wish them well in a pregame video from his hospital bed.
   After cheering Hayward, in his hospital gown, during his scoreboard video, the Celtics fans broke into a chant of his name during the first half.
   But the team was unable to make up for the absence of the player who was expected to be their key offseason acquisition when he signed a four-year, $128 million contract to rejoin Brad Stevens, his college coach, in Boston.
   The Celtics trailed by seven heading into the third quarter before scoring 14 of the next 16 points, taking a 69-64 lead on Irving's 3-pointer from the top of the key. But the Bucks regained the lead with six minutes to play, holding Boston without a basket for about five minutes.

  Badgers give Sheffield career win No. 400

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team cruised to victory on the road and gave head coach Kelly Sheffield his 400th career win. Wisconsin swept Maryland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

  Chryst on "Coach of the Year" Award Watch List

    Wisconsin's Paul Chryst is on the American Heart Association (AHA) Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards Watch List for 2017 Coach of the Year. The organization announced the list on Wednesday. The award is in Bryant's honor because he passed away from heart disease in 1983. The winner will be announced live on January 10, 2018.
  Granato to Coach Former Badgers at Deutschland Cup

    The Wisconsin men's hockey team will be represented at this year's Deutschland Cup, as two former players have been selected to compete for Team USA at the tournament. Former Badgers Robbie Earl and Tom Gilbert are among the 29 players named to the U.S. Men's National Select Team that will compete at the 2017 Deutschland Cup in Augsburg, Germany. The tournament runs from Nov. 10-12 and is an evaluation tool for choosing the Team USA Olympic roster.
