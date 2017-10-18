Mistake means Milwaukee Marathon was too short

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A big setback for people who ran in the Milwaukee Marathon last weekend.

They ran all that way for nothing, if they were using the race to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Turns out the course was too short, crews put a turn-around in the wrong place.

At the finish line, Jennifer Forkenbrock of Kansas says GPS had her about a half-mile short of a full marathon's 26.2 miles.

That makes it ineligible as a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon.

"It's a little bit frustrating, you've spent all this time and for my husband and I our goal is to run a marathon in all 50 states so we're both like well we really can't count this one so we'll be back to Wisconsin at some point," she told WISN.

Race officials with the Milwaukee Marathon responded to dozens of complaints on social media, saying they're investigating.