Cancer treatments being tailored to individual patients - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cancer treatments being tailored to individual patients

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Call it ultra-personal therapy.
    Doctors are now tailoring cancer treatment specifically to individual patients.
    A number of cancer centers are setting up molecular tumor boards; panels that find the right treatment for you based on your cancer genes and mutations.
    They use one at the UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison.
 "In the changing landscape of oncology in how we take care of our patients, it has really brought a lot of us physicians together to try to meet the needs of each and every one of the patients," said Dr. Mark Burkard.
    Many experts say we should aim for this kind of precision medicine.    
    But, there are still questions about whether it will improve survival rates, save money and improve care.
    Studies are now underway.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.