Changes coming to Olbrich Botanical Gardens - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Changes coming to Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Big changes are coming to Olbrich Botanical Gardens and Wednesday night the public got to hear about them.

A meeting was held about the new education space and greenhouses.

Director Roberta Sladky says the number of visitors has doubled in the last 20 years, so this is space that's really needed.

It will be the first space dedicated to education at Olbrich.

"Primarily for elementary school science programs, all kind of geared toward the Wisconsin model curriculum standards. It will be used for early childhood programs and we have a number of those."

The new greenhouses will be more efficient.

The project will take about a year to complete.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.