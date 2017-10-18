Changes coming to Olbrich Botanical Gardens

MADISON (WKOW) -- Big changes are coming to Olbrich Botanical Gardens and Wednesday night the public got to hear about them.

A meeting was held about the new education space and greenhouses.

Director Roberta Sladky says the number of visitors has doubled in the last 20 years, so this is space that's really needed.

It will be the first space dedicated to education at Olbrich.

"Primarily for elementary school science programs, all kind of geared toward the Wisconsin model curriculum standards. It will be used for early childhood programs and we have a number of those."

The new greenhouses will be more efficient.

The project will take about a year to complete.