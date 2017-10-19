Suspected marijuana dealers busted in Lafayette County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspected marijuana dealers busted in Lafayette County

Posted: Updated:

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- Two suspected marijuana dealers in Lafayette County are now in jail.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested Eric and Kristen Switzky on Wednesday.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies teamed up to execute a search warrant at the Switzky's home in Fayette Township Wednesday morning. Authorities say the suspects had more than 75 marijuana plants and about 20 lbs. of marijuana leaf clippings. Officers say they also seized items relating to a butane chemical hashish oil manufacturing operation and numerous firearms.

Authorities say both suspects will face felony charges related to the manufacturing and distribution of Tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), as well as possession of Tetrahydrocannabinols with the intent to deliver. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.