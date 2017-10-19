Suspected marijuana dealers busted in Lafayette County

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- Two suspected marijuana dealers in Lafayette County are now in jail.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested Eric and Kristen Switzky on Wednesday.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies teamed up to execute a search warrant at the Switzky's home in Fayette Township Wednesday morning. Authorities say the suspects had more than 75 marijuana plants and about 20 lbs. of marijuana leaf clippings. Officers say they also seized items relating to a butane chemical hashish oil manufacturing operation and numerous firearms.

Authorities say both suspects will face felony charges related to the manufacturing and distribution of Tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), as well as possession of Tetrahydrocannabinols with the intent to deliver.