Madison man convicted in 2014 bank robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- A federal jury convicted one of two men charged in a 2014 bank robbery in Sauk County.

Julian Thomas, 41, was found guilty of armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during that crime. Authorities say Thomas and James Thompson robbed the People's Community Bank in Plain on October 7, 2014.

United States attorney Jeffrey Anderson says based on witness testimony, Thomas forced the bank vice president to open the vault while Thompson held two bank tellers at gunpoint.  After getting cash from the vault and the teller drawers, Thomas and Thompson ordered the three bank employees to the back of the bank, sprayed pepper spray in their eyes and ordered them to kneel with their heads on the floor.

Thomas will be sentenced in January.

Thompson has pleaded guilty in the case. His sentencing is scheduled for December 5.

Each man faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in federal prison on the armed bank robbery charge and a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years on the gun charge. 

