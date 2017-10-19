Madison man convicted in 2014 bank robbery

A Madison teacher accused of child sex assault is barred from any Madison school, but is yet to face any criminal chargesMore >>
Here is a full list of gas stations that received contaminated gasoline over the weekend.More >>
A Madison woman who occasionally let a homeless man stay at her apartment was injured when the man turned violent.More >>
A Reedsburg man has been arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault at a care facility in Columbia County.More >>
On Oct. 11, Pandora Lobacz entered the doors of the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison ready to work. She ended her night in the hospital.More >>
A Reedsburg man has been arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault at a care facility in Columbia County.More >>
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is fighting against - and bracing for - a proposed budget cut of fifty percent to funds used to manage the city of Janesville's stray animal populationMore >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is working to keep some troubled roads safe for you. A recent study found a hot spot of crashes and traffic violations around a stretch of Highway 19 through DeForest and the towns of Windsor and Burke.More >>
Most UW-Madison students walking by the non-descript Ingraham Hall, at the corner of Observatory Drive and Charter Street, are probably unaware of the bloody riot that broke out there 50 years ago.More >>
Madison Police are introducing a new non-lethal weapon into their mix of bean bag shot guns and tasers.More >>
The Carbon Apartments look like many of the upscale residential developments that are becoming a common sight on Madison's eastside, but its tenants are quite different.More >>
It's the worst case scenario for a Madison bride, she loses her Rogers & Holland diamond engagement ring after a swim at Devil's Lake. "It was given to me by the woman that I love," Ellie Glasted said about her beautiful $10,000 sparkler.More >>
October 2017 will mark 50 years since the Dow demonstrations took place on campus, transforming the lives of many students, staff, and community members.More >>
One of the last survivors of the USS Indianapolis told his story in Madison Saturday at a Navy Operational Support Center event.More >>
The first snowfall in Southern Wisconsin is usually between November 16-30th.More >>
