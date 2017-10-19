Police: 70-year-old man stabbed in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: 70-year-old man stabbed in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say a 70-year-old man was taken to a hospital overnight after he was stabbed in Madison. 

According to a report from Madison Police Department, officers found the Madison man with a stab wound on his torso around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of State Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, but police say he is not cooperating with the investigation. 

Officers searched the area but did not find a suspect and police say they're not sure where the stabbing even happened. 

