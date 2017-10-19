Woodcarvers and Woodturners descend on Madison for weekend event

MADISON (WKOW) -- This Sunday, artists will converge on Abundant Life Christian School for the 29th Annual Woodcarvers and Woodturners Show and Sale.

On Thursday, Dave Hiller stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event. The annual show is the primary means utilized by the Capital Area Carvers of Wisconsin and the Badger Woodturners to educate the public on the opportunities that exist in Madison to learn woodcarving or woodturning.

During the event, two lathes with video screens are used to offer demonstrations of turning a variety of projects, including tops for the kids, bowls, goblets and hollow forms. Both clubs conduct raffles at the show that allow the public to take some great wood pieces home and the money collected allows us to continue to offer free admission. The raffles also help support our other outreach programs where our members teach young people at area schools and libraries how to carve or turn wood.

The event will take place Sunday, October 22 from 9:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Abundant Life Christian School.

Visitors can expect demonstrations as well as 50 tables of woodcarving, woodturning and woodburning items.

Click here for more information.